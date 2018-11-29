Mom, 2 others accused in death of special-needs woman

Photo: KATC

ELIZABETH, La. (AP) - A woman and two other people are charged with second-degree murder in the death of her neglected 25-year-old daughter, who had special needs.



News outlets report Louisiana authorities were called to a reported natural death on Friday and determined the Elizabeth woman had died from severe intentional neglect. Authorities on Tuesday arrested 47-year-old Karen Harrison Johnson, 52-year-old Marilyn Sue Maricle and 55-year-old Glen E. Maricle in the death of Johnson's daughter.



Johnson and her daughter had been staying with the Maricles in what Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies called "deplorable living conditions."



Sheriff William Earl Hilton says his deputies have "never witnessed a scene of neglect as bad as this one."



It's unclear if Johnson or the Maricles have lawyers. An investigation is ongoing.