Mold creeping back into flood-damaged home, new buyer wants answers

DENHAM SPRINGS - A flood victim is reliving the August 2016 flood all over again after she found mold growing up the walls.

Kristi Hunt says she bought a house in February after her apartment flooded. She was told then, that less than an inch of water got inside the Denham Springs house. Assured the previous owner had taken the necessary steps to clean the house and replace what needed to be replaced, she closed and moved-in February 13.

"I mean, it was like my dream home," she said.

Two weeks ago, Hunt says her washing machine sprung a leak. The hose popped out of the wall and water got on the kitchen floor. She was quick to suck up the water and removed the flooring that same day.

The following day, Hunt says her insurance company sent a crew to clean the baseboards. When the boards were removed, the crew found mold.

"I told them, there's no way there could be mold that quick because I sucked up the water immediately and I pulled the floors up," said Hunt.

Suspicious of what could be in the rest of the house, Hunt proceeded to remove the baseboards in her entire house. The mold was everywhere, growing on the drywall and insulation around the entire inside of her home. It's also growing in her kitchen cabinets.

Paperwork shows her home was remediated by mold remediation professional Robert Dunaway. The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors says while Dunaway may have the proper training, he did not and does not have a license to do this type of work.

The Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors says a person needs a license to perform mold remediation.

In a letter from the seller, it says, "Structure got less than an inch of water in the den and master bedroom. Wood floors and carpet were replaced. Mold remediation was performed and a moisture test was also performed. This was the flood of August 2016." It's signed and dated Jan. 3, 2017.

Hunt says nowhere does it say the seller removed drywall or baseboards from the house.

The moisture test performed shows eleven readings. All but one are 10 percent.

Hunt is wondering how this could have happened and wishing now that she would have double checked before moving in.

"I never would have suspected this in a million years," she said.

More bad news for Hunt, her insurer will not pay to repair her home since the mold was there when she bought the house. She offers a warning to others buying a flood-damaged home.

"By all means get it tested," she said.