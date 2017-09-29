MOJO fuels woman's CATS shuttle joyride

BATON ROUGE - The woman who flipped a stolen CATS shuttle Thursday evening was arrested after being released from the hospital.

Shadiamond Jones, 18, was booked on several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, negligent vehicle injuring, reckless driving and DWI.

Police say Jones stole the shuttle from the Dollar General at 5455 Airline Highway.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jones admitted to being high on MOJO and "not being in her right mind" when she stole the shuttle.

After running a red light, Jones hit another vehicle. A man in that car was taken to the hospital with injuries to the ankle and foot.

Witnesses say the bus flipped three to four times. Jones then got out of the wrecked shuttle and began running and screaming that she was being chased.