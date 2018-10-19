80°
Latest Weather Blog
Model Karlie Kloss marries Jared Kushner's brother
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner.
Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo - both of them beaming - on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night. People magazine reports the couple married at a small ceremony in upstate New York and will have a larger ceremony in the spring. Kloss' publicists did not return an email seeking details about the wedding Thursday.
Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers. Kloss has modeled for Victoria Secret and numerous luxury brands, and will be the new host of "Project Runway."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Congregation B'Nai Isreal to hold 106th Anniversary Food Festival
-
LSU athletic director asking fans to 'keep it clean' after vulgar chant...
-
LSU to wear uniforms saluting fallen WWI heroes Saturday
-
Late start at Donaldsonville schools continue
-
Local family struck by tragedy hope to win national Christmas-decorating contest