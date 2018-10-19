80°
Model Karlie Kloss marries Jared Kushner's brother

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner.

Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo - both of them beaming - on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night. People magazine reports the couple married at a small ceremony in upstate New York and will have a larger ceremony in the spring. Kloss' publicists did not return an email seeking details about the wedding Thursday.

Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers. Kloss has modeled for Victoria Secret and numerous luxury brands, and will be the new host of "Project Runway."

