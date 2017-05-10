Mobile home stuck, moving company left it

CENTRAL - It's been eight months since a woman bought a trailer and hired a company to move it to her lot. Instead, it's only been moved a few feet and now it's stuck.

Judy Brioullette's home flooded in August, taking in about a foot of water and since it's been gutted and demolished. She found another mobile home on Craigslist off Pride-Baywood Road. The owner gave Brioullette a month to move the trailer but that month has came and went.

"Every day, every week it's supposed to be on my lot," she said.

In October, Brioullette says she hired Seals Enterprises, Inc. out of Kenner to move the trailer to her lot in Central. She handed over $3,000 in FEMA money to the owner, Amos Seals, and waited.

"I asked, 'When can you move it?' he said, 'As soon as I get paid,'" said Brioullette. "So we paid him and that's been since October, whatever Columbus Day was."

She expected pallets to help move the trailer along the soggy ground but pallets were never put down. Now, it's been sitting two feet from the road for nearly three weeks. The trailer is leaning to one side and has produced cracks in the door frame and the walls.

Brioullette tells 2 On Your Side she's been having trouble getting a hold of Seals. A call to the company Tuesday by Brioullette went unanswered.

"Put it on my lot, I'm tired of being homeless," she said.

Monday, 2 On Your Side called Seals Enterprises, Inc. and the owner answered. Seals told WBRZ, "Springs need to be replaced," but before he could answer anything else, the call disconnected.