Mobile home falling apart, owner still paying to rent lot

DENHAM SPRINGS - A mobile home that's been abandoned and slowly falling apart is an eyesore and health hazard to some residents in Livingston Parish.

"Disgusted, really disgusted because it should have never got to this," said Melissa Conrad.

The home located in Pinewood Mobile Home Park in Denham Springs isn't much of a home anymore. The roof caved in about a month ago and everything else is rotting. Conrad says the man who once lived next door to her left everything behind.

"All the appliances are still in there," she said. "He just left it all."

Clothing, computers, furniture and other belongings have fallen through the floor and onto the ground. Windows are broken and the front door has fallen down. Now it's a home to critters and mold, which is a concern to Conrad and her family who's breathing it in. She would like for the mobile home owner to come back and clean up the mess he left behind.

The manager of Pinewood Mobile Home Park tells 2 On Your Side the owner of the dilapidated trailer hasn't been living there for years, yet every month he drops off his rent money in the rent box. She says he's never been late.

"I honestly can't say why he's still paying rent and he's still paying people to cut the grass over here too," said Conrad.

The park manager says they want the mobile home gone, but they're having trouble getting in touch with the person who has been paying rent. The manager estimates it will cost about $5,000 to demolish the trailer and haul it off.