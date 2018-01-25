Mobile home engulfed in flames, 1 hospitalized after oxygen tank explodes

WALKER - Livingston Fire Protection District 4 responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the incident took place just before 4 p.m. in the 31000 block of Walker Road North.

The fire has been contained. Flames were intense, fueled by an oxygen tank inside that likely exploded, witnesses told WBRZ.

Sources say one person was transported with injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.