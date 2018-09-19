Mobile home delivered following grant miscommunication

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman who contacted 2 On Your Side last month received a delivery from a mobile home company Tuesday. The home was delivered after she was originally told by Restore Louisiana it would take much longer.

"They were telling me it was going to be three to six months before they could even get someone out here to look at the property to put the trailer on," said Diane Kerr.

In August 2016, Kerr lost her home to the flood. She's been working with Restore Louisiana, hopeful to receive grant money to buy a new forever home. Kerr called 2 On Your Side when she was told that after waiting a year and a half, she'd have to wait even longer. Kerr said she was fearful that the lot she had secured for her new home would be gone.

"They've held it long enough," she said.

Restore Louisiana Program Outreach Manager Nick Speyrer told 2 On Your Side on August 15, 2018, there had been a miscommunication between Kerr and her caseworker.

"It's really three to six months from when that process kicked off, which was several months ago," said Speyrer. "So, we're optimistic we're going to get an answer real soon."

That answer came after the story aired.

"I got calls right away, they were on the ball," said Kerr.

Tuesday, her new home was delivered, and installation began on the piece of property she secured long ago. It's a huge relief to Kerr who is now one step closer to moving in and starting her life in her forever home.

Restore Louisiana says grant funds will be disbursed once the homeowner has executed the grant agreement, provided a purchase agreement to the program, and a final inspection has been successfully conducted upon installation of the manufactured housing unit. Once these steps are complete, it'll take about three to four weeks for the check to be issued to either the MHU dealer or the finance company.