56°
Latest Weather Blog
Mobile home considered total loss after morning fire in Springfield
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters in Livingston Parish responded to an early morning fire in Springfield.
The fire was reported before 7 a.m. on Haynes Settlement Road near Laura Lane. No injuries were reported.
Fire officials say the mobile home is considered a total loss. The cause of the blaze hasn't been released at this time.
The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tickets for Bayou Country Superfest on sale Thursday
-
IBM executive says company will keep its promise
-
13-year-old girl nearly kidnapped while walking to bus stop
-
Police: Man uses rock to break into seafood restaurant, steals crawfish
-
One dead, five rescued in early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.