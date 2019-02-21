56°
Mobile home considered total loss after morning fire in Springfield

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters in Livingston Parish responded to an early morning fire in Springfield. 

The fire was reported before 7 a.m. on Haynes Settlement Road near Laura Lane. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the mobile home is considered a total loss. The cause of the blaze hasn't been released at this time.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

