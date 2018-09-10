Mobile home company has yet to produce title paperwork months after home purchase

WALKER - It's almost been a year since a woman purchased a mobile home and she still has not received the title for it, meaning she doesn't technically own it.

Audrey Quinlan and her husband paid cash for their double-wide mobile home. It was to be a fresh start after they sold their home and moved to Louisiana from Florida to be closer to their daughter.

"I'm settled now for the rest of my life," said Quinlan.



At least she'd like to be. A piece of missing paperwork is creating a whole lot of stress for her and her family. Quinlan has been waiting for months for the title to their new home. She paid for it in November 2017 when she signed an agreement with the mobile home company, Southern Heritage Homes.

The agreement stated the taxes and registration fees will be calculated into the total purchase amount of the home and the title clerk will bring the title application and documents to the Office of Motor Vehicles for Quinlan and the registration would be put in the mail. The OMV will then send the buyer the original title. The process is supposed to take 30-45 days and no more than 90 days.

That timeframe has longed passed and Quinlan fears the worst.

"If I get sick or my husband gets sick and I have to borrow money on the trailer, I don't have a title to prove that the trailer is even mine," she said.

So far, months of calling and visiting the office has not produced results. Quinlan says she's left multiple voicemails and has been by the Denham Springs office on multiple occasions.

Two weeks ago, Southern Heritage Homes told 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss that Quinlan's file is one of four that could be described as a "total mess" as far as paperwork is concerned. The company's owner says there have been some employee changes at the office which has prolonged some aspects of the job. Southern Heritage Homes says it plans to resolve the issue and compensate the Quinlan's "in some way for their trouble."

Quinlan says the company has had plenty of time to make things right, which is why she contacted 2 On Your Side.

"I can't see how they're working on it after almost a year and they haven't gotten it yet," she said.

Quinlan knows she could take care of the title herself at the DMV, but says she shouldn't have to since she already paid a company to do it for her.

"I don't see why I should be the one to take all of this and go pay again," she said.

Monday, 2 On Your Side contacted the OMV. It told Quinlan that a title on her home has not been applied for. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office advised Quinlan to file a complaint with the Manufactured Housing Commission, which she has done.