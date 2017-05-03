Mo-dad hosting workshops, customers upset about rate increase

DENHAM SPRINGS - Upset residents met with a local sewer company that's reportedly raised its rates again.

Mo-Dad Utilities held a workshop meeting at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Parish Hall on Tuesday evening. There, residents got the opportunity to learn more on why their rates are increasing.

The Public Service Commission unanimously voted for the rate increase for Mo-Dad Utilities back in March. And residents, like Asad Mohamad, are not pleased with the additional rate.

"It's just another slap for us as consumers, we have to deal with that," Mohamad said.

The Denham Springs sewer company announced the rate hike in April, and it's expected to go up again in less than 2 years.

"And going up to in 2019 to sixty dollars a month is triple the national average that we have around the state," Mohamad said.

The purpose of the educational workshops, Mo-Dad says, is to explain and answer questions about why the company needs the extra money. Mo-Dad is required to be in compliance with the Department of Environmental Quality. And after the DEQ discovered violations at Mo-Dad facilities in 2013, the company was fined $17 million.

William Stegall, the company's chief operations officer, says the money will be used to obtain a new sewer system, improve maintenance and make overall service improvements for their customers.

"It's a long process but we're finally here and that basically were the rates increase comes from this is the equipment were going to need the future compliance," Stegall said.

The increased rate is still a tough sell for Livingston Parish residents like Vince Delaberto, however. Delaberdo says the situation has him feeling like he's paying double.

"For sewer, i'm paying twice what I do for water and I still have garbage to pay for," Delaberdo said. "And everything they want to do according to the audit that's going to be mandated for the next three years is basically maintenance. And they say they don't have any money before long we're not going to have any money."

The workshops will extend until May 10 at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

3:30pm to 7:00pm

Environmental Services Building behind Parish Health Unit

15481 W Club Deluxe Rd, Hammond, LA 70403

Tangipahoa Parish

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

3:30pm to 7:00pm

Elegant Affairs

14190 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA 70737

Ascension Parish