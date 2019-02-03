MMA fighter wanted on murder charges captured

Photo: Washington Post

CONROE, Texas (AP) - Authorities say an MMA fighter suspected of killing two people, including an ex-girlfriend, has been captured after escaping from a prisoner transport van in Texas.



Conroe police Lt. Scott Spencer tweeted Sunday evening that Cedric Marks was taken into custody after a nine-hour manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.



Police said earlier that Marks escaped Sunday morning from the private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald's in Conroe, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston.



Murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month's killings of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin, who disappeared Jan. 4 and were found on Jan. 15 buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma.