MLK's restored hearse unveiled in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The hearse used to carry Martin Luther King Jr.'s body after his assassination more than fifty years ago is now on display at the Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge. The exhibit unveiled on King's 90th birthday will showcase the vehicle for the next year along with Baton Rouge civil rights artifacts.

The hearse was purchased by Raising Cane's restaurant chain founder Todd Graves. "The hearse represents Dr. Kings ultimate sacrifice," said Graves. "People need to see it."

Also on display are replica bar stools from the Kress Building in downtown where activists held sit-in protests to desegregate the lunch counter. King had visited Baton Rouge early in his career to learn about the 1953 bus boycott, something he helped recreate in Montgomery two years later.

Graves said he plans to display the hearse in other cities around the country after showing it Baton Rouge.