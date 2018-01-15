Mitchell's double-double leads LSU past Florida

The LSU women’s basketball team defeated the Florida Gators by a score of 66-59 at the O’Connell Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Tigers improved to 11-5 (3-2 SEC) with the win while Florida fell to 8-10 (0-5 SEC).

Chloe Jackson led LSU with 23 points and added three assists, four rebounds and two steals. Ayana Mitchellposted her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Khayla Pointer added a career-high 17 points off the bench to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

LSU jumped out to an early 13-7 lead but Florida’s three-point attack drew them back into the game as the Gators closed the first quarter on a 12-3 run.

The Gators started the second quarter as hot as they finished the first, scoring nine unanswered points to increase their lead to 28-16 before the Lady Tigers answered with 11 unanswered points of their own. A few more back-and-forth scores put Florida ahead going into halftime with a 33-29 lead.

LSU came out in the second half and quickly regained the lead thanks to an 11-2 run to start the third quarter. The Lady Tigers kept pouring on the points, leading by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter before closing the game out with a 66-59 victory for the team’s third SEC win of the year.

Pointer’s career night led to a 19-4 advantage in bench points for the Lady Tigers, who also led Florida in fast break points, blocks, steals, assists, and three-point percentage. LSU forced 16 Florida turnovers and scored 20 points off of turnovers.

The Lady Tigers will return home to face Auburn on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.