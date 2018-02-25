61°
Latest Weather Blog
Mitchell's career high lifts LSU to OT win over Alabama
The No. 24 LSU Lady Tigers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in a wild over time finish 79-78 in the final regular season game.
Ayana Mitchell carried LSU's offense scoring a career-high 27 points including a game tying shot at the buzzer which tied the game at the end of regulation.
In over-time shooting guard Chloe Jackson went off scoring six of LSU's nine points. Jackson's posted a season-high 31 points.
The Lady Tigers led for 39:17 in a game that saw seven lead changes, while Alabama led for just 1:50.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
1953 bus boycott remembered by people who led the way
-
Homeowner's drainage problem solved after 20 years of waiting
-
City officials in Walker warn litter bugs of escalating fines
-
EBR Blight Strike Team to hold first meeting Thursday
-
WATCH: Adopted daughter surprises father by taking his last name
Sports Video
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana
-
Zack Hess: Wild Thing closer to psycho starter