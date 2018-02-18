68°
Mitchell's career high lifts Lady Tigers past Arkansas
Baton Rouge, LA - The LSU Lady Tigers knocked off Arkansas 62-57 behind a career-high19 points from Ayana Mitchell on Sunday.
Mitchell picked up her sixth double-double of the season, adding 13 rebounds and four steals to her 19 points. Raigyne Louis also added a double-double to the mix. She poured in 15 points, ten rebounds and six steals.
It was a quiet night for Chloe Jackson, she added eight points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals.
The Lady Tigers improved to 18-7 (10-4 SEC) overall.
