Mitchell and Aifuwa lead LSU to second straight win

BATON ROUGE- Senior Ayanna Mitchell led all scorers with 22 points and 8 rebounds as LSU beats Florida 69-51 in the PMAC.

Faustine Aifuwa pitched in 20 points and 12 rebounds on 10-16 shooting.

LSU improves to 7-6 in conference play on the season.

Up next LSU will head on the road to take on No. 15 Kentucky at 1 P.M on Feb. 24.