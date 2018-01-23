Mistrial in Mississippi jail nurse's manslaughter case

Image: The Sun Herald

LUCEDALE, Miss. - A mistrial has been declared in the manslaughter trial of a Mississippi jail nurse accused of depriving a detainee of vital insulin.

The Sun Herald reports that Special Judge Richard McKenzie ordered a mistrial Monday after a jury deadlocked in the trial of 53-year-old Carmon Brannan.

Brannan was a registered nurse at the George County jail in 2014 when inmate William Joel Dixon died after not receiving insulin treatments for diabetes.

The jury told McKenzie they had been deliberating for several hours and they were stuck in an 11-1 vote. The jury did not indicate if the vote was in favor or against a conviction

Brannan's case has lingered in the courts. She entered a guilty plea in May, but withdrew that plea later.