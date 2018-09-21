Mister Rogers honored with Google stop motion video

Most people born between 1968 and 2001 have seen an episode of Mister Roger's Neighborhood.

The first episode of the iconic children's television show, starring Fred McFeely Rogers, was filmed on this date in 1967. In honor of Rogers and the show, Google created an extended Doodle stop motion animation.

The animation features the familiar red trolley, a diverse group of children and is set to the song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

According to the news outlet, even though the first episode was filmed on September 21, 1967 it didn't air until February 19 the following year. The last episode of Mister Roger's Neighborhood aired on August 21, 2001.

“I’m so thrilled that Google is celebrating Fred and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood with this charming tribute," says Rogers' wife, Joanne, in a statement. "This stroll through the Neighborhood is delightful, and Fred’s gentle kindness is beautifully captured in the Doodle.”