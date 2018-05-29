87°
Missouri Gov. Greitens resigns amid scandals
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has resigned amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions.
The 44-year-old Rhodes Scholar and ex-Navy SEAL made the announcement Tuesday. The resignation takes effect Friday.
A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The charge was dismissed during jury selection, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges. Prosecutors say he took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election.
The woman told a legislative committee Greitens restrained, slapped, shoved and threatened her during sexual encounters.
The Missouri Legislature began meeting in special session less than two weeks ago to consider impeachment.
Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.
