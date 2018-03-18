69°
Missouri evens up the series against #16 LSU, 12-6

By: Mike Gaither

It took LSU 48 minutes to escape the eighth inning, by then the damage had already been done. Missouri scored eight runs on three hits that inning helping the Tigers to even up the series in a dominating 12-6 victory over 16th-ranked LSU Saturday night.

LSU's struggles against lefties continued, Missouri starter Michael Plassmeyer carved through the Tigers lineup holding LSU to two runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one in seven innings of work.

In the bottom half of the eighth LSU's offense came to life, Jake Slaughter launched his second homerun of the season, then two batters later Zach Watson followed with a solo-shot of his own.

Tonights loss dropped LSU to 13-7 and 1-1 in the league play.

