Missouri daycare worker flings child into cabinet, claims injury came from 'fall'

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri day care center is under investigation by police after surveillance video showed a worker flinging a 3-year-old girl into a cabinet, splitting open her forehead open and then claimed the child fell.

According to ABC News, attorneys claim the girl suffered a large gash on her forehead that required seven stitches after she was taken to a hospital. The girl's injury also reportedly got infected and required her to stay in the hospital for three days.

An incident report from the teacher claimed wound was the result of a "fall". That story sounded suspicious to the girl's parents, who requested the surveillance video from inside the classroom at Brighter Daycare and Preschool. Days later, that video showed the teacher grabbing the girl by the arm and throwing her.

"They did their research, they went to a daycare that they thought was safe and they left their child with people they paid to keep them from harm," attorney Jennifer Hansen said of the girl's parents. "They ... couldn't have foreseen that a day care worker could do what they did to their daughter."

Another was apparently reported at the daycare alleging another worker grabbed a child by the arm so hard that the employee's fingernails punctured the child's skin and left bruising.

The two employees, whose names were not made public, have both been fired by the daycare center. Both incidents remain under investigation.