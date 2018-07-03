75°
Mississippi woman sentenced in embezzlement from cancer charity

1 hour 53 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 July 03, 2018 4:46 PM July 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Sun Herald
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzling about $266,600 from a cancer charity.
  
The Sun Herald reports Melinda Rosetti-Spence was sentenced Monday.
  
Harrison County Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson also ordered her to repay about $181,000 to Pink Hearts Fund. Her family is paying the balance.
  
Rosetti-Spence volunteered as treasurer of the charity. Prosecutors say she wrote checks to herself, from the charity, from March 2016 to July 2016. She pleaded guilty this April.
  
Rosetti-Spence said in court that she "had a gambling problem" and spent the stolen money on bills.
  
JoAn Niceley, who founded Pink Hearts Fund, says Rosetti-Spence betrayed her, stalked her and tried to discredit her with a board member.
  
The charity gives wigs and prostheses to cancer patients.
  
