Mississippi woman arrested in connection with the death of her sister
Mississippi -- Authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her sister, whose body was found a day earlier.
Jamie Janeil Hitt faces a charge of manslaughter in the death of her sister, Trisha Marie Lyons.
Lyons' body was discovered Thursday in an abandoned house in southwest DeSoto County.
Hitt, who was arrested Friday, is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail without bond.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
