Mississippi waits for governor to sign abortion restriction

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is now awaiting its governor's expected signature on what would be the nation's most restrictive abortion law, a measure that would make most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Already, the state's only abortion provider is pledging to sue and a tough court challenge appears ahead.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature sent the bill Thursday to GOP Gov. Phil Bryant. House Bill 1510 would make abortion illegal in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which would be the earliest cutoff in the nation. But because of paperwork, the bill won't actually reach Bryant's desk until next week.

The state's only abortion provider pledged to sue, and Mississippi's attorney general said he expected a tough legal battle ahead.