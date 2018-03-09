67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi waits for governor to sign abortion restriction

7 hours 26 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, March 09 2018 Mar 9, 2018 March 09, 2018 5:55 AM March 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is now awaiting its governor's expected signature on what would be the nation's most restrictive abortion law, a measure that would make most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Already, the state's only abortion provider is pledging to sue and a tough court challenge appears ahead.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature sent the bill Thursday to GOP Gov. Phil Bryant. House Bill 1510 would make abortion illegal in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which would be the earliest cutoff in the nation. But because of paperwork, the bill won't actually reach Bryant's desk until next week.

The state's only abortion provider pledged to sue, and Mississippi's attorney general said he expected a tough legal battle ahead.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days