Mississippi: Up to 7,000 bodies from asylum may be in field

1 hour 6 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 May 23, 2018 1:51 PM May 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.
  
The bodies are buried on the grounds of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and were discovered during an expansion effort.
  
In May 2016, university officials established a consortium to exhume the remains and study them.
  
Anthropologist Molly Zuckerman has the remains of 66 patients already dug up at her lab.
  
She said by studying the remains anthropologists can see how marginalized populations' health was directly affected by structural factors like poverty and racism.

