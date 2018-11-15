39°
Mississippi traffic stop leads to arrest of Florida fugitive

4 hours 10 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, November 15 2018 Nov 15, 2018 November 15, 2018 5:41 AM November 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WDAM-TV

BEAUMONT, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi say a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a man wanted in Florida on molestation charges.

WDAM-TV reports 41-year-old Yoel Benitez was arrested Tuesday and is awaiting extradition at the Perry County Jail. A Perry County Sheriff's Office statement says Benitez was pulled over that night and is wanted by authorities in Vero Beach, Florida. It's unclear what prompted authorities to conduct the traffic stop.

Deputies say he's wanted on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old and a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 years old. It's unclear if Benitez has a lawyer.

