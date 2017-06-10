Mississippi town redoing mayoral election after multiple recounts

Photo: The Dispatch

CALEDONIA, Miss. - An election was such a mess in one Mississippi town that officials are calling for a do-over.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that the mayor's race Tuesday in Caledonia was counted three times, resulting in three different numbers. The town has about 1,000 residents.

Incumbent Mayor Bill Lawrence held a one-vote lead in two counts. In the other, Lawrence tied with Mitch Wiggins.

The chairman of the election commission, Ken Byars, acknowledged he took home an unsealed ballot box on election night. Byars says he didn't intentionally do anything wrong: He didn't know seals were available and he kept the padlocked box in his locked truck. Byars resigned from the commission.

Remaining commissioners are meeting soon to set a new election, which must be 30 to 45 days after that meeting.