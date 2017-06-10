86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi town redoing mayoral election after multiple recounts

1 hour 1 minute 42 seconds ago June 10, 2017 Jun 10, 2017 Saturday, June 10 2017 June 10, 2017 3:38 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Dispatch
CALEDONIA, Miss. - An election was such a mess in one Mississippi town that officials are calling for a do-over.
  
The Commercial Dispatch reports that the mayor's race Tuesday in Caledonia was counted three times, resulting in three different numbers. The town has about 1,000 residents.
  
Incumbent Mayor Bill Lawrence held a one-vote lead in two counts. In the other, Lawrence tied with Mitch Wiggins.
  
The chairman of the election commission, Ken Byars, acknowledged he took home an unsealed ballot box on election night. Byars says he didn't intentionally do anything wrong: He didn't know seals were available and he kept the padlocked box in his locked truck. Byars resigned from the commission.
  
Remaining commissioners are meeting soon to set a new election, which must be 30 to 45 days after that meeting.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days