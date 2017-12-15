47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi top court refuses rehearing in sheriff's killing

2 hours 53 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2017 Dec 15, 2017 December 15, 2017 10:32 AM December 15, 2017 in Crime
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Sun Herald

JACKSON, Miss.- The Mississippi Supreme Court has refused to give a woman convicted of capital murder in the 2010 death of a sheriff another hearing.

News outlets report that the court on Thursday denied a rehearing for 26-year-old Brandy Nicole Williams, who is serving life in prison for driving the truck that struck and killed George County Sheriff Garry Welford.

The 62-year-old Welford was putting spikes at an intersection near the Alabama line to stop a truck in which Williams and Christopher Baxter were fleeing police.

Williams' 2012 conviction was overturned by a state appeals court. She earned a new trial on the basis that Baxter wasn't allowed to testify that he was driving. Court documents say Williams was behind the wheel when the truck stopped.

She was again convicted in 2016.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days