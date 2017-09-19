Mississippi teacher on leave after racist Facebook post

BATESVILLE, Miss. - A Mississippi teacher is out of the classroom after a racist Facebook post.

The post on Cammie Rone's page said: "If blacks in this country are so offended no one is forcing them here. Why don't they pack up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living." It also said the government will "pay for it."

Rone claims her page was hacked. In a second post, she writes, "If anyone knows me I post about cows, recipes, and home improvements. Not racism."

FOX13 reports Rone teaches at Batesville Intermediate School in the South Panola School District.

Parent Keboni Anderson says Rone helped resolve a problem her son had in class but doubts she should be teaching anybody's kids if she feels that way.

School district spokesman Tom Dees said Monday that Rone has been placed on leave as they investigate.