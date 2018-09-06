Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi students avoid jail in Alabama football burglary
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Four Mississippi State University students won't go to jail after being accused of stealing memorabilia from the University of Alabama's football building.
All four of the young men were charged with third-degree burglary after an April crime in which people were shown on video taking watches, commemorative coins, a raincoat, and a football. A report shows someone entered through an open door in the building.
The Tuscaloosa News reports that two of the men who were 21 at the time will have their charges dismissed after participating in a pre-trial diversion program. Case records are now sealed for two other men who were 20, meaning they likely received youthful offender status.
All the missing items were later recovered.
