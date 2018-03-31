53°
Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi State's Ethan Small stifles LSU bats in game 2, 4-1 to even series
BATON ROUGE - The LSU bats failed to find their stride from the previous night as Mississippi State starting pitcher Ethan Small stymied the Tiger hitters for most of the ballgame.
Small carved through the Tigers lineup keeping LSU off-balance all night with a solid changeup and some giddy up on his fastball.
The Mississippi State southpaw tossed eight innings allowing just four hits, and one run while striking out nine.
LSU's lone run came on a Beau Jordan solo home run in the second inning right into a strong wind blowing in from left-center.
Offensively LSU struggled to get guys on base, the Tigers didn't have a runner in scoring position all night.
Game three in the series will start Saturday at 2:00 p.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge residents retrace the stations of the cross for Easter
-
Community chips in after thieves steal 400 lbs of crawfish from local...
-
One officer fired, another suspended for Alton Sterling shooting
-
Alton Sterling shooting - officer Lake body cam footage
-
Alton Sterling shooting - 911 call