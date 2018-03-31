53°
Mississippi State's Ethan Small stifles LSU bats in game 2, 4-1 to even series

Friday, March 30 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU bats failed to find their stride from the previous night as Mississippi State starting pitcher Ethan Small stymied the Tiger hitters for most of the ballgame.

Small carved through the Tigers lineup keeping LSU off-balance all night with a solid changeup and some giddy up on his fastball.

The Mississippi State southpaw tossed eight innings allowing just four hits, and one run while striking out nine.

LSU's lone run came on a Beau Jordan solo home run in the second inning right into a strong wind blowing in from left-center.

Offensively LSU struggled to get guys on base, the Tigers didn't have a runner in scoring position all night.

Game three in the series will start Saturday at 2:00 p.m..

