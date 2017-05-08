Mississippi State athlete killed in crash during graduation weekend

Photo: hailstate.com

STARKVILLE, Miss. - A track athlete who had just graduated from college was killed while riding in a small car that was struck by a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle.



Multiple news outlets report that 22-year-old Kaelin Kersh of Pearl died in the wreck early Sunday near Starkville. She graduated Friday night from Mississippi State University.



The Highway Patrol is investigating.



Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed says a trooper was eastbound on Highway 182 when a Toyota Corolla entered the highway. He says the trooper was on the way to verify a report of another vehicle leaving the highway when the crash occurred.



The driver of the Corolla, 21-year-old Noel Collier of Madison, and another passenger, 22-year-old Tanequa Alexander of Ridgeland, were hospitalized with injuries.



The name of the injured trooper was not immediately released.