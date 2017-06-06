Mississippi St., drama coming for Super Regional showdown

Baton Rouge - The Super Regional match-up has been set for this upcoming weekend in Baton Rouge and there will be more drama expected in Alex Box Stadium than you could find in a high school cafeteria.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs advanced out of the Hattiesburg Regional by beating the Southern Miss Golden Eagles twice on Monday evening and will now face off against LSU at a time and date to be determined.

LSU breezed through their Baton Rouge Regional with three straight wins and will now face off against a Bulldog team that they've beaten three times in a row to close out the regular season just two weeks ago.

Former LSU hitting coach Andy Cannizaro returns to the site of his first coaching job leading a different team less than a year from his abrupt departure.

Dates and times for the best two of three series has not been announced as of early Tuesday morning.