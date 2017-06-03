Mississippi special session focuses on budgets, short-term and long-term

84°
June 03, 2017
JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi legislators are hoping to make quick work of a special session that focuses on money.

The session begins at 10 a.m. Monday, and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says he hopes it will last only a day or two.

Lawmakers need to set budgets for the attorney general's office and the Department of Transportation. Those are the last unresolved parts of an overall $6 billion state spending plan for the year that begins July 1.

Bryant is also proposing some long-term changes to the budget process to address concerns raised by financial rating agencies. He released these ideas Friday, and legislative leaders say members of the House and Senate need to evaluate them.

Among other things, Bryant wants the state to increase savings in the rainy day fund.

