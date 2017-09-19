Mississippi seeks to reinstate conviction in 2004 killings

86°
4 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, September 19 2017 Sep 19, 2017 September 19, 2017 6:57 AM September 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS- Mississippi prosecutors are asking the full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to reinstate the conviction of a woman in a 2004 double-slaying.

Lisa Jo Chamberlin is white. But she challenged the prosecution's striking of some black candidates from the jury that convicted her in the murders of Linda Heintzelman and Heintzelman's boyfriend, Vernon Hulett.

Last March, a 5th Circuit panel voted 2-1 to grant her a new trial, finding that there was evidence of discrimination against blacks in the selection of Chamberlin's jury. The panel noted precedents holding that defendants can challenge the exclusion of jurors of another race.

The full 15-member appeals court agreed in July to re-hear the case. Arguments were scheduled for Tuesday morning

