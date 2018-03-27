79°
Mississippi's Father Jesus arrested for disturbing the peace

Tuesday, March 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLOX
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man who calls himself Father Jesus has been arrested for disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a weapon at a woman.
  
Gulfport Police say Jesus was arrested Sunday after a woman said the 42-year-old pointed a weapon at her. Authorities say officers made contact with Jesus at a Gulfport house and he was wearing a white robe, gold-colored crown and a plainly visible shoulder holster. A 12-gauge flare gun was recovered along with flares.
  
In addition to the misdemeanor disturbance of the peace count, Jesus faces one count of failure to comply with commands of law enforcement - also a misdemeanor.
  
No injuries were reported.
  
Sgt. Clayton Fulks says Jesus was released later Sunday after posting $1,354 in bonds. He did not know if Jesus has an attorney.
