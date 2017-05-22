69°
Mississippi rep: Lynch people removing Confederate monuments

1 hour 23 minutes 57 seconds ago May 22, 2017 May 22, 2017 Monday, May 22 2017 May 22, 2017 10:16 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS – A Mississippi lawmaker is saying Louisiana leaders should be "lynched" for removing Confederate monuments.

Republican state Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona says in a Facebook post that the destruction of monuments is "heinous and horrific." He accused Louisiana officials of acting in a Nazi-like fashion.

The post was made Saturday night, after three Confederate monuments and a monument to white supremacy were removed in New Orleans.

Oliver did not immediately respond to email and phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and House Speaker Philip Gunn, also Republicans, issued statements Monday condemning Oliver's post.

Gunn says using the word "lynched" is "inappropriate and offensive." He called on Oliver to apologize.

Bryant says Oliver's language is "unacceptable and has no place in civil discourse."

 

 

