Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi rep: Lynch people removing Confederate monuments
NEW ORLEANS – A Mississippi lawmaker is saying Louisiana leaders should be "lynched" for removing Confederate monuments.
Republican state Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona says in a Facebook post that the destruction of monuments is "heinous and horrific." He accused Louisiana officials of acting in a Nazi-like fashion.
The post was made Saturday night, after three Confederate monuments and a monument to white supremacy were removed in New Orleans.
Oliver did not immediately respond to email and phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and House Speaker Philip Gunn, also Republicans, issued statements Monday condemning Oliver's post.
Gunn says using the word "lynched" is "inappropriate and offensive." He called on Oliver to apologize.
Bryant says Oliver's language is "unacceptable and has no place in civil discourse."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flash flood watch issued, sandbags available for EBR residents
-
Church fundraiser nearly derailed after thief steals $10,000 barbecue pit
-
Residents in Ascension Parish subdivision concerned over gator sightings
-
One hurt in shooting on Topeka Street
-
Runners raise over $50K for wounded Baton Rouge deputies