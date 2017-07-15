Mississippi prison cook arrested for having sex with inmate

Photo: The Daily Corinthian

CORINTH, Miss. - A 51-year-old Corinth cook at the Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility faces criminal charges after allegedly having sex with an inmate.

The Daily Corinthian reports Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell says the suspect is Susan Iwema, an employee of Texas-based CBM Food Services, the company which has the contract to provide meals for inmates.

The official charge is conspiracy to commit a crime for sexual activity between an employee and an inmate. Iwema was arrested Wednesday and has been banned from the facility. Bond was set at $3,000.

Chief Deputy Dusty Essary says Iwema had been using Facebook Messenger to communicate with the inmate for two to three months.

Caldwell says Iwema's employment status was unclear. A telephone call Saturday to the company for comment was not immediately returned.