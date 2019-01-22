Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi police chase Louisiana driver after traffic stop
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a Louisiana man led officers on a chase through several Mississippi counties after he fled from a traffic stop.
Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke tells news outlets Henry W. McCoy drove away when a deputy tried to pull him over Monday afternoon in Pelahatchie. Duke says the Metairie resident was driving a car with Louisiana license plates when the deputy attempted to stop him for a traffic violation.
McCoy was arrested after authorities deployed spike strips to stop the car in Madison. Duke says drug paraphernalia was recovered at the scene, and that McCoy told authorities he was fleeing because he was scared.
McCoy is jailed in Rankin County and also has a Louisiana warrant for car theft. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
