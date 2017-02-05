78°
Mississippi pilot hospitalized after his small plane crashes
VICKSBURG, Miss. - Authorities say a pilot is hospitalized after his small airplane crashed and was found upside-down in water near the Mississippi River.
WJTV reports that Howard Jennings of Utica on Saturday afternoon had flown alone from a private landing strip and headed toward the river. Family members concerned about his whereabouts later notified authorities.
A search began early Sunday morning in Warren County, and Jennings was found near his plane, which was upside-down in the water. Authorities said he appeared to be suffering from hypothermia and dehydration.
Jennings was flown to a hospital in Vicksburg.
The cause of the crash was not yet known.
