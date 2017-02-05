78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi pilot hospitalized after his small plane crashes

2 hours 6 minutes 49 seconds ago February 05, 2017 Feb 5, 2017 Sunday, February 05 2017 February 05, 2017 2:45 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

VICKSBURG, Miss. - Authorities say a pilot is hospitalized after his small airplane crashed and was found upside-down in water near the Mississippi River.

WJTV reports that Howard Jennings of Utica on Saturday afternoon had flown alone from a private landing strip and headed toward the river. Family members concerned about his whereabouts later notified authorities.

A search began early Sunday morning in Warren County, and Jennings was found near his plane, which was upside-down in the water. Authorities said he appeared to be suffering from hypothermia and dehydration.

Jennings was flown to a hospital in Vicksburg.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days