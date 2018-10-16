72°
Mississippi officials investigate toddler found dead in oven

2 hours 28 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, October 16 2018 Oct 16, 2018 October 16, 2018 11:23 AM October 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTVA-TV

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi officials are investigating after a dead girl was found in an oven.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says police were called Monday night to a home in Shaw. There, a 20-month-old girl was found dead in an oven.

Strain says officials are still investigating the girl's cause of death, as well as when the girl may have died. The body has been sent for an autopsy. Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams tells WTVA-TV the girl had been stabbed, placed in the oven and the oven turned on.

Strain says a person is being questioned in the death but that charges hadn't been filed as of Tuesday morning. Shaw, with 2,000 residents, is about 100 miles northwest of Jackson in Mississippi's Delta region.

