Mississippi officer indicted for shooting man during chase

6 hours 22 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 July 23, 2018 4:28 PM July 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A former police officer in a northeast Mississippi town has been indicted on aggravated assault charges after the June 2017 shooting of a man involved in a police chase.
  
An Oktibbeha County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Gary Wheeler on the charge. Wheeler turned himself in Monday and was released on $20,000 bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
  
The case was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood's office.
  
Wheeler, then a Starkville police officer, is accused of shooting into the vehicle of Zyterrious Gandy. Police say Gandy robbed a convenience store.
  
Gandy survived wounds to his legs.
  
Wheeler was hired in April as a Mississippi State University police officer, but university spokesman Sid Salter says Wheeler resigned Monday.
