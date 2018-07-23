84°
Mississippi officer indicted for shooting man during chase
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A former police officer in a northeast Mississippi town has been indicted on aggravated assault charges after the June 2017 shooting of a man involved in a police chase.
An Oktibbeha County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Gary Wheeler on the charge. Wheeler turned himself in Monday and was released on $20,000 bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
The case was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood's office.
Wheeler, then a Starkville police officer, is accused of shooting into the vehicle of Zyterrious Gandy. Police say Gandy robbed a convenience store.
Gandy survived wounds to his legs.
Wheeler was hired in April as a Mississippi State University police officer, but university spokesman Sid Salter says Wheeler resigned Monday.
