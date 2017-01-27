Mississippi nurse arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

JACKSON, Miss. - A registered nurse accused of stealing prescription drugs intended for a patient has been arrested.



Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says 35-year-old Stefanie Cook, of Collins, was arrested Friday following an indictment by a Covington County grand jury on one count each of Medicaid fraud and obtaining possession of a controlled substance by fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge.



At the time the crimes allegedly were committed, Cook worked as a nurse at the Covington County Nursing Center. The indictment charges Cook with obtaining Norco, containing Hydrocodone, a Schedule Two controlled substance, from a patient at the center.



Cook's arraignment is set for Feb. 3. It was unknown if she's represented by an attorney.



If convicted of both counts, she faces up to 10 years in prison and $2,000 in fines.