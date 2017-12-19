Mississippi nightclub is shut after shooting wounds 4 people

ETHEL, Miss. - A rural nightclub in central Mississippi is temporarily shut down after four people were shot and wounded there during the weekend.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail tells multiple news outlets that a fifth person was also injured, but not shot, during the disturbance early Sunday at the Attala County Lounge near Ethel.

Nail says Monday that one person is in custody, but the sheriff's office did not immediately release the name or other information about that person.