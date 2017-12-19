67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi nightclub is shut after shooting wounds 4 people

15 hours 39 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, December 18 2017 Dec 18, 2017 December 18, 2017 8:16 PM December 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ETHEL, Miss. - A rural nightclub in central Mississippi is temporarily shut down after four people were shot and wounded there during the weekend.
  
Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail tells multiple news outlets that a fifth person was also injured, but not shot, during the disturbance early Sunday at the Attala County Lounge near Ethel.
  
Nail says Monday that one person is in custody, but the sheriff's office did not immediately release the name or other information about that person.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days