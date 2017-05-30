69°
Mississippi National Guardsman dies in California training

May 30, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

FORT IRWIN - One Mississippi National Guard member has been killed and three others have been injured during a training exercise in California.

The Guard says in a news release Tuesday that investigators are trying to determine what caused the death and injuries Monday night at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin.

The four are assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The three injured soldiers were taken by military helicopter to the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California, and were in stable condition Tuesday.

The names of all four were being withheld until 24 hours after their families are notified.

