65°
Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi minister jailed on charges of sex with girls
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Methodist minister is jailed in Mississippi after being arrested on charges that he had sex with two girls between the ages of 14 and 16.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace tells local media that deputies arrested the Rev. Troy Anthony Piccaluga at his home in Redwood on Thursday.
The 48-year-old Piccaluga, who pastors United Methodist churches in Eagle Lake and Redwood, was charged Friday with two counts of statutory rape and one count of sexual battery.
It's unclear if Piccaluga has a lawyer to speak for him. He remains jailed in Vicksburg after a judge denied bail at a Friday hearing.
Pace says contact took place between January and March in Warren County, but won't say where. He says deputies continue investigating after searching Piccaluga's home Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge residents retrace the stations of the cross for Easter
-
Community chips in after thieves steal 400 lbs of crawfish from local...
-
One officer fired, another suspended for Alton Sterling shooting
-
Alton Sterling shooting - officer Lake body cam footage
-
Alton Sterling shooting - 911 call