Mississippi mayor catches suspect after foot chase

Photo: Bradrogersformayor.com

PEARL, Miss. - A Mississippi mayor is being credited with catching a fraud suspect who was running away from police.



The Clarion-Ledger reports Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers was riding with the city's police chief Friday when they heard a call for assistance with a foot chase. Both men joined the pursuit when they saw a man matching the suspect's description bolt past Police Chief Tim Sarrett's truck.



Police said Rogers followed the fugitive over an 8-foot privacy fence and the suspect gave up after the unarmed mayor demanded he drop to the ground.



Jermaine Marshall of Chicago was charged with credit card fraud, identity theft and failure to obey a police officer. He had fled from a local bank after the manager reported Marshall to police as a possible fraud suspect.