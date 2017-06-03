Mississippi man sets fire to his own home to make girlfriend leave

COLUMBUS, Miss. - A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his own mobile home, apparently to make his girlfriend leave.



The Commercial Dispatch reports that Aaron Augustinowicz, a 62-year-old Caledonia man, was arrested and charged with arson after a May 27 fire.



Lowndes County court documents say Augustinowicz poured gasoline in multiple locations in the trailer before setting it on fire. At the scene, Augustinowicz told sheriff's deputies that burning the structure was the only way to get his girlfriend out of the house.



But the girlfriend told deputies that Augustinowicz set the fire after they had physically fought over the man's new girlfriend.



Three days later, Augustinowicz changed his story by telling deputies he mainly burned the home because it was in poor physical shape.