78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi man raking clippings uncovers alligator in backyard

25 minutes 34 seconds ago April 27, 2017 Apr 27, 2017 Thursday, April 27 2017 April 27, 2017 3:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WAPT-TV

SIMPSON COUNTY - A Mississippi man discovered an alligator while doing yardwork at his home.

WAPT-TV reports a Simpson County resident was raking up a flower bed when he found an 8-foot-7-inch alligator staring at him.

Dr. Chip Holbrook says he was preparing for an after-prom party on Saturday when he spotted the large reptile and called the sheriff's department. He says his son was trimming hedges while the alligator was only inches away, but apparently it was undisturbed.

The state wildlife department removed the gator. Officials believe it had wandered from a nearby 15-acre lake searching for a mate.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days